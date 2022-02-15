Gangubai Kathiawadi Song Jab Saiyaan Out: Alia Bhatt Unfolds The 'Cards of Love' Along With Shantanu Maheshwari

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s song Jab Saiyaan has been released. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and dropped a glimpse of the song which also features Shantanu Maheshwari. The song presents how Shantanu falls in love with Alia aka Gangubai. The two can be seen romancing as well. “Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari #JabSaiyaan, out now," Alia wrote.

Jab Saiyaan has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is penned by AM Turaz. As reported by Pinkvilla, Shreya Ghoshal called this song to be one of the most difficult compositions and added that it will make people fall in love again.

“Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It’s always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He’s a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!" Shreya Ghoshal said as cited by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, taking the big leap from television to the big screen, Shantanu Maheshwari is said to play a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, Shantanu also dropped a video on social media in which he was seen dancing to the Gangubai Kathiawadi song ‘Dholida’ along with the choreographer of the song Kruti Mahesh.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia will be seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn will also be making a cameo in the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released on February 25.

