Gangubai Kathiawadi Weekend Box Office: Alia Bhatt Starrer Earns Close To Rs 40 Crore, Expected To Jump Big

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting a positive response from both, the audience and critics. The film is also ruling box office collection. With each passing day, the earnings of the movie are increasing. While Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 10 Crores on its opening day and Rs 13.32 crore on its second day, Sunday saw an even bigger jump. The film earned Rs 15.30 crore on Sunday taking its total box office collection so far to Rs 39.12 crore.

Meanwhile, as per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office collection is expected to rise in the next two days due to the Maha Shivratri holiday ahead. The analyst claims that the movie is likely to earn Rs 60 crore in its first week.

#GangubaiKathiawadi needs to show healthy trending on Day 4 [Mon]… #MahaShivratri [Day 5; Tue] is expected to boost biz, should hit ₹ 50 cr on Tue itself… Wed + Thu remains extremely crucial, will decide if it can touch/cross ₹ 60 cr mark in *Week 1*.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2022

The film is earning big in other countries too. While in the United Kingdom it has earned Rs 2.46 crore so far, its Australia collection over the weekend was Rs 2.04 crore. Even in North America, the movie has earned Rs 7.50 crore till Sunday.

It was earlier reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier this month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he had said.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25. The film is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film.

