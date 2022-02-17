Gangubai Kathiawadi's Family Disappointed With Alia Bhatt Starrer, Calls It 'Wrong, Baseless and Vulgar'

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ is all set to release on February 25. Alia will play the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari are also part of the project. Well, now, just days ahead of the release, the film appears to be plagued by controversies.

Gangubai’s family has opposed the movie and has expressed displeasure with the same. The family claims that Gangubai was made a prostitute rather than a social worker in this movie. Now just this, but the film has been tagged as ‘wrong, baseless and vulgar’ by Gangubai’s family.

“The way Gangubai was portrayed is completely wrong and baseless. It is vulgar. You are representing a social activist as a prostitute. Which family would like it? You have made her (Gangubai) a vamp and lady don,” Gangubai’s family lawyer said as cited by Zeenews.com. The lawyer also alleged that since the trailer’s release, the family of Baburaoji has been on the move to avoid facing questions of relatives and known. “They have been asking the family if Gangubai was really a prostitute and not a social worker as they had said. The family’s mental state is not good. No one is able to live in peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Babuji Shah, who alleges to be Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adoptive son also said, “My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother."

For those who are unfamiliar with the scenario, in March 2021, Babuji Shah had filed a defamation suit against the film. As per Baburaoji, the movie had scenes that defamed and degraded Gangubai’s reputation.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia will be seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn will also be making a cameo in the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released on February 25.

