Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag to Be on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Hot Seat With Amitabh Bachchan

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain Sourav Ganguly along with master blaster former cricketer Virender Sehwag will grace the hot seat of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on August 27. The two former cricketers will be in front of host Amitabh Bachchan as a part of ‘Shandaar Shukravar’ special episode.

The first Friday of KBC 13 will have Ganguly and Sehwag as participants who will be playing for a social cause. The ‘Shandaar Shukravar’ which replaces the ‘Karam Veer’ special episodes of the past season will have social workers and celebrities as participants throughout the season.

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati goes on air from August 23. The show will be streamed on Sony TV at 9PM from Monday to Friday.

However, no official announcement has been made by the makers of the show regarding the participation of Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

In the latest promo show’s host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen greeting the audience in his unique way. He welcomes the viewers and announces the beginning of KBC 13.

KBC began in the year 2000 and will turn 21 this year. Every time something new gets attached with the show which keeps the viewers hooked. This time the audience will get to hear ‘Dhuk- Dhuk Ji’ the new version of game timer. This season will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari who directed the films ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chichore’. He has also made the promotional short film of KBC named ‘Sammaan’.

