Ganja Karuppu Helps Shakeela Exit An Event After Fans Surround Her For Photos

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 18:19 IST

Chennai, India

She was surrounded by a large number of fans, who were eager to click pictures with her before she could take an exit.

He helped Shakeela in leaving the venue safely through a back door entry with the help of bouncers.

An event dedicated to Tamil cinema stalwart Sivaji Ganesan was recently held at the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai. Many dignified personalities from the film and theatre fraternity participated in this programme. Yesteryear Malayalam actress Shakeela was also present at this event. She expressed concerns about the increasing cases of COVID-19 and emphasised that people should take care of themselves at the event.

Everything went off smoothly till the time Shakeela had to take an exit from the event. She was surrounded by a large number of fans, who were eager to click pictures with her before she could take an exit. Soon, comedian Ganja Karuppu came to her rescue. He helped Shakeela in exiting the venue safely through a back door entry with the help of bouncers.

At the event, apart from talking about safety measures regarding COVID-19, Shakeela also spoke about differently-abled people’s struggle with an inferiority complex. She also said that they should not be a part of films and songs that make fun of their disabilities.

Shakeela even took the opportunity to introduce her daughter Milla to the audience. For those who don’t know Milla, she has essayed pivotal roles in daily soaps like Thyagam and Marudhani, which aired on Sun TV. Apart from these shows, she was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which aired on Vijay TV. In addition to acting, Milla enjoys a sizable fan following on Youtube, with more than 1.72 lakh subscribers.

Meanwhile, Shakeela was last seen essaying a key role in the film Kanni Rasi, directed by S. Muthukumaran. The plot of Kanni Rasi focused on a joint family where every man has had a love marriage. However, the same does not apply to Gemini (Vimal), who is not at all interested in getting married. However, the story takes an unexpected turn when a school teacher, Anjali (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), tries to woo him.

