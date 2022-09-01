‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’: Mohanlal Sends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

As the country erupts in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Indian film industry, too, seems to be submerged in the wave of this vibrant festival. Among the lot is the multiple National Award-winning actor Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair, popularly known as Mohanlal. The south superstar donned a plain and elegant Kurta as he welcomed Lord Ganesh at his home.

Sharing a picture of him holding the idol of Lord Ganesh, against the backdrop of his home decorated with garlands, Mohanlal wished his fans and followers on Instagram. The caption, accompanying the picture, contained the chant that echoes during welcoming processions and rituals. The caption read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes.”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Since being shared, the picture has managed to accumulate almost two lakh likes. Fans poured in their wishes on the occasion, in abundance, in the comment section. The heart-eyed face, praying hands, and so many other emojis ushered in along with Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes.

Mohanlal, who has churned out box office smashers such as Company, Drishyam, Rajavinte, Iruvar, and Janatha Garage, recently announced his upcoming project with Nanda Kishore. The actor, announcing the multilingual film, tweeted a picture of him with Kishore. The movie titled Vrushabha will be produced under the banner AVS Studio.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Mohanlal wrote, “I am excited to have signed in for ‘Vrushabha,’ the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings.”

Here’s the tweet shared by the superstar:

I’m excited to have signed in for “Vrushabha,” the first movie from AVS Studios, directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Abhishek Vyas, Praveer Singh, and Shyam Sunder. This multilingual movie is filled with action and emotion, and I seek all your support and blessings. pic.twitter.com/omOaAB2Fub — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 27, 2022

The shooting for the film is expected to kickstart sometime in May next year. Subsequently, the Mohanlal-starrer is believed to hit the theatres in 2024. The movie will be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

