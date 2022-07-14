Gargi Movie Review: Sai Pallavi Praised For Best Performance In Her Career

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming courtroom drama, Gargi, is certainly going to wow her admirers. The film is going to hit the theatres on July 15 and her fans on social media have already started praising the actress for her performance in an intense role.

The viewers are appreciating both Gautam Ramchandran’s direction and Sai Pallavi’s performance in the film. Several critics and industry professionals, who have already got a glimpse of the film, are praising the actress for giving the best performance of her career. Many of them rated Gargi as one of the best Tamil films of the year. Others have said that Gargi is a one-woman show entirely dominated by Sai Pallavi.

Gargi portrays an intense courtroom fight of a daughter to prove the innocence of her father, who has been entangled in a false case. The film, which is being regarded as the best Tamil film of the year so far, focuses on a highly sensitive matter that is handled with incredible care.

Gargi, a schoolteacher from a lower middle-class family, fights to save her father, who works as a security guard in a local housing society. Her mother sells idli batter from her house to support the family. Gargi’s younger sister is a school going student. Gargi’s life revolves around her family, and she has no big ambitions in life. Her life is flipped upside down when her 60-year-old father was arrested in a minor girl’s gang-rape case. The second part of the story shows Gargi’s fight against all odds to save her father.

Gargi also highlights the plight of the family when a member gets arrested in a rape case. Though the accused is yet to be convicted by the court, the family faces the brunt of social exclusion and vilification by the media. Gargi tries to convey a message to stop and think for a minute before jumping into conclusion amid the hype and buzz created by the media and society.

Sai Pallavi has beautifully portrayed the struggles of a middle-class woman’s fight to save her father and family. Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi, RS Shivaji and V Jayaprakash are playing pivotal roles in the film.

