Gargi Review: Sai Pallavi Delivers Powerful Performance in Emotional Courtroom Drama on Sexual Assault

The crime thriller ‘Gargi’, starring Sai Pallavi, is based on the subject of child abuse. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi, a courtroom and emotional drama, hit the big screens today, fetching genuine reviews as well. Many audiences and film critics call it one of the best Tamil films of the year.

What is the film about?

In Gargi, Sai Pallavi takes the role of a school teacher. Her father is a security guard in an apartment. Four northerners commit gang rape against a girl residing in that apartment, while Sai Pallavi’s father also gets detained for the alleged crime. The effort of the protagonist ‘Gargi’ to prove her father’s innocence and free him is the focal point of the film.

However, Sai Pallavi loses her job after her father is taken into police custody. She has no money and no well-known attorney to represent her father in the case. ‘How did Pallavi defend herself and save her father through the circumstance’ director Gautham Ramachandran has shot it elegantly. Meanwhile, this film’s greatest asset would be, that it makes the audience travel along the scenes, that who had perpetrated the crime? The question kept coming up throughout the movie script. Gargi’s scenes are all specifically well-designed for the movie without exaggerations. Eventually, Sai Pallavi’s lawyer Kali Venkat’s character performance seems to additionally strengthen the movie. The judge’s character played by the person from the transgender community is likewise unique in this regard.

Despite the fact that the movie is billed as a child abuse criminal thriller, the majority of the scenes take place in a courtroom, without fading the essence of the movie plot. The dialogues are written in a way that keeps from being monotonous, while in some scenes, Gargi might appear slightly extended and slow-moving. Yet, the movie is unquestionably strong.

The director’s accomplishment is that it makes the audience believe that everyone, not just families with girl children, ought to watch ‘Gargi’. The film highlights how challenging it is for women to succeed in society. Following the footprints of Jyothika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal, Keerthi Suresh-starrer Sani Kaayidham, Sai Pallavi’s Gargi explore the theme of sexual assault in a wider view.

