Garima Parihar Flaunts Bridal Look, Laal Ishq Co-Star Khushwant Calls Her ‘Sundar’

Garima Parihar is a renowned name in the Hindi television industry. She has appeared in popular TV shows such as Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, among others. Recently, the actress also appeared in a Bhojpuri movie, titled Mera Bharat Mahan, opposite Pawan Singh.

Apart from her acting chops, Garima never misses an opportunity to entertain fans with her social media posts. Recently, she made heads turn as she flaunted a bridal outfit in a string of pictures from her vanity van. In the pictures, the actress donned a white printed lehenga, which she paired with a red blouse with golden motifs detailing. She rounded off her lehenga with a matching dupatta featuring golden embellishments. A bindi on the forehead, gajra in the hair, statement earrings, chunky necklace, red and white bangles, and a delicate nose pin completed Garima’s bridal look.

Check out Garima Parihar’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GARIMAH PARIHAR (@garima.parihar)

As soon as the actress shared the pictures on Instagram, several fans flocked to the comment section of her post to praise her bridal look. One social media user wrote, “Looking amazingly gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “Goddess of beauty ma’am.” A third user remarked, “Looking so pretty angel.” In addition to fans, the Laal Ishq co-star Khushwant Walia also gushed, “Sundar” in the comments.

Garima Parihar has a keen eye for style and is always ready to experiment with her look. And, her Instagram handle is a testament to the same. With her latest bridal look, the actress commanded attention, yet again, and garnered immense love from the masses.

On the career front, Garima made her debut in the television industry with the famous daily soap Mere Angne Mein. She was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Mera Bharat Mahan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here