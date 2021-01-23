Garret Dillahunt Boards Michael Bay Directorial 'Ambulance'

Los Angeles: Actor Garret Dillahunt has joined the cast of filmmaker Michael Bay’s next “Ambulance”. The movie, which is based on the original Danish film “Ambulancen” (2005), will feature Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez in the lead.

Dillahunt, known for starring in films such as “Looper”, “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows”, joins the cast along with actors A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell and Moses Ingram, reported Deadline. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but it is rumoured that the film is in the vein of the great action thrillers of the 1990s like “Speed” and Bay’s “Bad Boys”.

Produced by James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak, “Ambulance” is expected to start shooting later this month. Dillahunt recently wrapped Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix film “Army of the Dead”. He currently stars in AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” as a series regular.