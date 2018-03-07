GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gary Oldman's Son Defends Oscar Winner After Domestic Abuse Allegations

Gulliver Oldman, the 'Darkest Hour' star's 20-year-old son, slammed his mother, former model Donya Fiorentino, for perpetuating an alleged domestic violence incident that he says never happened

IANS

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
Gary Oldman's Son Defends Oscar Winner After Domestic Abuse Allegations
Gary Oldman, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Darkest Hour", poses in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
The son of Oscar winner Gary Oldman has defended his father after the actor's former wife's claims of spousal abuse resurfaced. Gulliver Oldman, the Darkest Hour star's 20-year-old son, slammed his mother, former model Donya Fiorentino, for perpetuating an alleged domestic violence incident that he says never happened, reports people.com.

"I can see how coming out with a statement to combat an allegation must look. However, I was there at the time of the ‘incident,' so I'd like to make this radiantly clear: it didn't happen. Anyone who says it did is lying," Gulliver said in a statement. His comment followed an interview by his mother in which she called her four-year marriage to Gary a "nightmare". Fiorentino also spoke to TMZ after Gary won the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday. "I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?" she said.

The couple separated in 2001. Fiorentino had filed court documents accusing the actor of assaulting her in front of their two children, Gulliver and his younger brother Charlie, 19. Oldman called the accusations "replete with lies, innuendoes and half-truths". In later court filings, according to people.com, the actor stated that her "false allegations of spousal abuse... were rejected by the City Attorney's Office, the District Attorney's office and this court".

The actor was granted primary custody of both their children, with supervised visits for Fiorentino, as the custody fight dragged out in court for years. "It has been troubling and painful to see that these false allegations against my father being written about again, especially after this was all settled years ago," Oldman's son said. Of his mother, he said, "She has been a sad and very troubled person most of her life. Yes, she brought me into this world. She didn't however, teach me how to be a part of it."

Live TV

