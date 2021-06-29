Gashmeer Mahajani on 'Imlie': Doesn't Have Over-the-top Drama Unlike Other Daily Soaps

After Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, actor Gashmeer Mahajani is seen in the lead role in TV show Imlie. He plays the character of a journalist named Aditya in the show.

Launched in November, 2020, Imlie has become a hit among the viewers. Talking about it, Gashmeer said, “The realness and the rawness of each and every character. This show doesn’t have any sort of over-the-top drama which will make the show seem like any other daily soap. I will talk for myself, apart from the amount and the effort that I put in for Aditya’s character, the one thing I lend to the character is my own personality. By lending my own personality, I have given the character a slight touch of Gashmeer because of which now all the fans say that they cannot imagine someone else doing the character apart from me. I feel blessed and lucky that the entire cast and crew are such brilliant set of actors who are very realistic with their performances."

Besides Gashmeer, the show also features Sumbul Touqueer and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. Gashmeer said, “I am a nanny to Sumbul, we treat her like a kid. She keeps blabbering some nonsense which I pretend to hear but I ignore it. She is a born talent and I have never seen her rehearsing much for the scenes. Whereas Mayuri is a nuanced actor and rehearses a lot and we are equivalent in that aspect. We are very good friends off-screen."

While the viewers enjoy watching Gashmeer and Sumbul together in the show, little do they know that the age gap between the actors is 18 years. “Sumbul and I share a very great bond. We have a connection with each other that reflects on-screen as well. Our bond with each other is very feisty and the camaraderie is what makes it look more effortless on screen," said Gashmeer.

Imlie team had shifted its base to Hyderabad amid the lockdown in Mumbai. Sharing his experience of shooting in a bio-bubble there, Gashmeer said, “After a hiatus of 2 months, we are back in the bay. For the first few days it was all fine but later on all of us became really homesick. Each one of us was missing their families. But we had a ball shooting there, since we did not have anybody by our side, so we became each other’s families and we spent some great time together."

Future plans? “For now, Imlie’s shoot is keeping me pre-occupied. Towards the end of the year, I hope to start shooting for the second instalment of my upcoming web show. A couple of more things are there in the pipeline let’s see how they turn out," Gashmeer concluded.

