Gashmeer Mahajani on Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao': I Felt Like a King

Gashmeer Mahajani recently unveiled the first teaser of his much-awaited Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao, directed by Pravin Tarde. Gashmeer will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the historical epic.

Talking about the pressure of playing the historic character, who is venerated as God in many parts of Maharashtra, Gashmeer said, “I did not feel any pressure as such. When I stepped into the character I automatically started feeling like a king. I think it came from some cosmic connection. I am really happy with the output because I almost started behaving like a king and the entire atmosphere, the setup played a crucial role in the same. All thanks to the directorial team, the crew members."

Although Gashmeer has predominantly worked in Marathi films, he has also acted in Hindi films and TV shows as well as web series.

Gashmeer said, “I am very passionate about cinema since the initial days. When I was in the college, I used to visit a library in Pune which had books pertaining to cinema. So the craft is something that I am passionate about and it remains the same on all the three mediums, so yes every medium is unique in it’s own way and I equally enjoy working on all."

He added, “There’s no difference as such. The creative and technical aspects stay the same. But yes one thing that differs a lot is the budget. The budget in the Hindi projects is slightly more."

Besides acting, Gashmeer is soon going to make his debut as producer in a Marathi film. He said, “I always wanted to produce films. But because of the lockdown a few things were shifted ahead. We have shortlisted a few scripts which we will be contemplating upon once everything is normal."

Currently, the actor is seen playing the lead role of Aditya in popular Hindi TV show Imlie. Talking about it, he said, “I agree that the strenuous working hours make you feel exhausted, and a slight touch of monotone does kick in after you continue to play the same character for very long. In these 8-9 months I would have shot for 25 films till now. But just because the track of the show does not get over exaggerated and I have space to re-invent my character every single day, perhaps I keep on experimenting with the character every single day. Hence, I don’t feel that the creativity is being killed in my show."

Sarsenapati Hambirrao is based on Hambirrao Mohite who was a chief military commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and subsequrntly served under Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here