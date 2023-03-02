Gashmeer Mahajani Reveals Aditi Sharma Is His Favourite Actress; Regrets Refusing Katha Ankahee

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Gashmeer Mahajani has expressed regrets for rejecting Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee. The actor made the admission while revealing his favourite actress, who is the show’s lead star Aditi Dev Sharma. Gashmeer has been wooing the fans with his stellar skills in the vampire fantasy show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. The actor loves to stay connected to his fans through his celebrated Q&A sessions on social media. So, when he was recently asked about his favourite actress, Gashmeer took Aditi’s name and praised her performance in the ongoing drama series. He also expressed his regrets for ‘backing out at the last minute’ from Katha Ankahee.

“Aditi Dev Sharma, wish I had not refused that show. It would have been nice playing scenes with her, looking at her work on the show now,” Gashneer wrote in an Instagram Stories.

While the story disappeared 24 hours later, a fan shared the screenshot on Twitter, expressing thoughts that Gashmeer would have been amazing as Katha Ankahee’s lead role of Viaan Raghuwanshi, who is currently played by Adnaan Khan.

The fan wrote, “Should have chosen Katha Ankahee over TIMG. Not that Adnan is bad, rather he is quite in the zone now but Gashmeer would have been super cool as Viaan.”

Acknowledging Gashmeer’s praise, Aditi wrote, “Heyy Gashmeer. Thank you so much dear for your kind words. Means a lot when it comes from another artist. Hope to see you in person someday soon.”

Responding to Aditi, Gashmeer took to the comments section, and expressed his regrets that he “backed out last minute.”

The actor hoped that the two collaborate in the future. Gashmeer wrote, “Hi Aditi. You are most welcome dear. I think you are doing a fab job on the show. I backed out last minute from Viaan but now that I see some episodes and especially your work I feel bad that I dint collaborate with you. Let’s find another project in the future to collaborate on. Cheers.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gashmeer has kept the audiences on the edge of their seats, as viewers are loving him on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Apart from Gashmeer, the show also features Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh. While Karan and Gashmeer’s camaraderie has become the talk of the town, on-screen Armaan Oberoi has been enjoying his chemistry and love angle with Reem’s character Isha.

