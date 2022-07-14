Gashmeer Mahajani to Judge Dance Maharashtra Dance L’il Masters

Gashmeer Mahajani has been roped in as a judge for the upcoming reality show Dance Maharashtra Dance L’il Masters. It is all set to premiere soon. Speaking to a news portal, Gashmeer has stated that he is quite excited to share the screen space with young talents.

The actor has added that it is his first dance reality show as a judge and also stated his reason to join. “I am very happy. The main reason for accepting this show is the interaction with young children. Also in this show, I will be seen working outside my comfort zone,” he added.

Gashmeer further mentioned that the audience has seen him in various films so far. Apart from being an actor, Gashmeer is a great dancer and choreographer.

“The unfulfilled desire of the audience to see me do something related to dance will now be fulfilled,” he said.

Gashmeer added that his presence on the show won’t be disappointing.

Gashmeer rose to extreme popularity from the Star Plus daily soap opera, Imlie. He played the role of Aditya in the show. He is known for work in the film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Gashmeer played both the roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. He also made a cameo in Dharmaveer, his role in the film was complemented by the audiences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.