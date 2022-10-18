Gattimela Actress Ashwini Follows Sapthami Gowdas's Footsteps, Gets Double Nose Piercing

Piercing is one of the classiest style statements. And, double nose-piercing is the current trend. A good share of the credit for its popularity goes to the Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda. Following the blockbuster success of Kantara, Sapthami has become the talk of the town. Along with her acting chops, the actress is hailed for her fashion outings as well. Not to forget the double nose piercing.

Have a look at these stunning pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapthami Gowda (@sapthami_gowda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalasthree by TejaswiniKranthi (@kalasthreebytejaswinikranthi)

Now, Gattimela actress Ashwini has also followed in the footsteps of Sapthami to get a double nose piercing. Ashwini shared an Instagram reel wherein she is seen mouthing the popular song, Singara Siriye from the film Kantara.

The video of Singara Siriye stars Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda. The lyrics of the song have been crafted by Pramod Maravanthe and the song has been brought to life by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

In the video, Ashwini is seen sporting a double nose piercing and it is safe to say that the trend is indeed suiting the actress. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHWINI SM (@thenameisashwini)

Here is another glance at Ashwini’s nose piercing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHWINI SM (@thenameisashwini)

Ashwini, who was seen playing the role of Arthi in the Kannada daily soap Gattimela, has left the show midway. Ashwini essayed the character Aarthi, an innocent and responsible woman. Although the actress featured in a couple of daily soap operas earlier, Gattimela gave her immense popularity.

Meanwhile, actor-director Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to mint money at the global box office. The concept of Bhoota Kola and Daiva garnered universal appeal and has made this film a pan-India blockbuster. Apart from Rishab’s class act and direction, moviegoers and critics have showered praises on Sapthami Gowda for her subtle and natural performance as Leela.

