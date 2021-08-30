Gauahar Khan Advices to Let Go of Pride and Arrogance in New Post on Instagram

Gauahar Khan, who is currently having the time of her life in Maldives with husband Zaid Darbar, keeps dropping pages from her travel diaries on Instagram. A quick scroll on her social media profile and you would know the kind of fun she is having. But on Monday, the ocean and the vastness around her made her reflect on the philosophy of life. Gauahar shared a set of pictures where she was seen posing for the camera while sitting on a yacht. Dressed in a short grey dress, the actress looks as adorable as ever. However, she accompanied the pictures with advice on how to take up life every day.

Gauahar wrote that the ocean made her realise how small we are at the face of the enormity of the universe. So it is better to not keep our pride and arrogance – we are after all miniscule creatures. Read her post here:

Zaid and Gauahar recently shared an Instagram Reel where they were seen dancing with all their hearts. Dressed in white and with the sea in the backdrop, the lovebirds are making their Instafam go aww. “Vibe is good,” commented Zaid.

When it comes to a date with sun and sand, Gauahar surely knows what to wear and how to pose. For a day out in the sun, she chose a see-through neon shirt and a pair of white shorts. The pics are as ravishing as ever.

Gauahar matched her steps to the choppy water of the sea. During her day out in the waters, she danced on the deck of a yacht. She danced like no one was watching. Of course, the first comment was from her husband Zaid who was also drooling as much as us.

Gauahar, winner of Bigg Boss 7, got engaged to Zaid in November, 2020. The couple tied the knot in December that year.

