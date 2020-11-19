Gauahar Khan and Her Fiance Zaid Darbar Vacation in Dubai, See Pics

Actress Gauahar Khan is currently vacationing with her fiance Zaid Darbar in Dubai. Zaid took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and videos with the actress from the location.

“Hi Dubai ..... I’m back , but this time with my Humsafar @gauaharkhan #Gaza,” Zaid wrote alongside the pictures with Gauahar on Instagram. In the pictures, while Gauahar is seen in black t-shirt and yellow trousers, Zaid wears brown t-shirt and blue denim.

In another video shared by him on Instagram Stories, Gauahar can be seen getting excited about the Middle Eastern cuisine. She is heard saying, “This is my favourite cuisine in the whole world. I love Middle Eastern food.”

Earlier this month, Gauahar and Zaid got engaged and shared the good news on social media. In the picture shared by the couple on Instagram, the two revealed that Gauahar said 'yes' to Zaid's proposal, alongside a ring emoji.

Gauahar was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior for two weeks, along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. On the other hand, Zaid is a professional choreographer and the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar.