Gauahar Khan and Payal Rohatgi Engage in Ugly Twitter Spat Over Article 370
Payal Rohtagi's tweet regarding Article 370, which gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir the status of an autonomous state, has drawn a sharp response from actress Gauahar Khan.
Payal had tweeted, "If Article 370 can’t be removed then ask #KashmiriMuslims 2 evict Kashmir. Centre should make it #Defence area. Kashmiris start living in other cities of India. Kashmir will always be a part of India whether it has Kashmiris in it or no. U guys threw Pandits out, now evict Muslims."
If Article 370 can’t be removed then ask #KashmiriMuslims 2 evict Kashmir. Centre should make it #Defence area. Kashmiris start living in other cities of . Kashmir will always be a part of India whether it has Kashmiris in it or no. U guys threw Pandits out, now evict Muslims. pic.twitter.com/xcYlSXhFTr— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019
Khan shot back at the Rohatgi saying, "Hahahahaha so says a person who is living happily in a building that is 90% Muslims! In An area that has harmony amongst the koli, christian n muslim population who live there! Im proud that atleast the Muslims in ur building tolerate a bigoted person like u!!"
Unlike many other buildings that don’t even rent out to Muslims !! Spreading hatred is easy! Shame on such thoughts!! India is beautiful because of its diversity! Shame on anyone who wants to divide!— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 31, 2019
In another tweet, Gauahar mentioned that spreading hatred is easy and India is beautiful because of its diversity. The war of words continued between the two for quite some time with Rohatgi making remarks on Muslim women wearing ‘hijabs.’ She also accused Khan of using victim card to win Bigg Boss.
She tweeted, "That Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a reality show who was in a unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emerged. She knows d population of my building then U should know I own d flat . U workout in hijab ? Because Muslim women in my building do that."
Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a realityshow who was in a unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emerged. She knows d population of my building then U should know I own d flat . U workout in hijab ? Because Muslim women in my building do that https://t.co/0nPv4GHoNx— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019
Calling ‘hijab’ a statement of pride, Khan replied, "People like u to look down upon a woman wearing her hijab to work out! That’s what real feminists r ! They build each other up ! Not like ppl who choose to be nice to men n women depending on their faith ! I don’t need to run u down, the ppl of this world r clever."
It’s a woman’s choice to wear a hijab or not!N if they r working g out in a hijab I am proud that it’s an example of being able to do all that u want in it! Just the way Its not frowned upon when a woman works out in her sports bra, she shouldn’t have to get small minded— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 31, 2019
Enough to know the difference between class n trash ! They made me win ! Hahahhahah #jaihind #angoorkhatte— Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 31, 2019
In response to Khan's tweet, Rohatgi wrote, "This is Secular India of 2019 NOT Islamic India which u dream off, 90% Muslims cant throw an Hindu owner from their house. This is NOT Kashmir & definitely NOT 1990 where in d name of #ForcedConversion U can kill hindus . Give your communal crap to your Gushal fans #Fool"
Muslim aunty I was talking about Article 370 but ILLITERATE like U would not understand that. I said #EVICT Kashmiri Muslims to other states of India as they are Indian Citizens but dyslexic people have difficulty in understanding English. Hatred is your forte, remember BB7 https://t.co/Uu2jiKIUKa— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019
Finally, Khan blocked Rohatgi on Twitter.
Following which, Rohatgi called the spat a publicity stunt and accused Khan of lynching. Next, Rohtagi tagged Mumbai Police in a tweet and wrote, "After all tagging my tweet, to get publicity for herself in her nonexistent film career this reality show feminist blocks me. @MumbaiPolice I am bringing into your attention that this woman has tried to call 4 my lynching because I gave a suggestion on curbing terrorism in J&."
After all tagging my tweet, to get publicity for herself in her nonexistent film career this reality show feminist blocks me . @MumbaiPolice I am bringing into your attention that this woman has tried to call 4 my lynching because I gave a suggestion on curbing terrorism in J&K pic.twitter.com/Gar5KnbjJp— PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019
