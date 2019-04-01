LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gauahar Khan and Payal Rohatgi Engage in Ugly Twitter Spat Over Article 370

Payal Rohtagi's tweet regarding Article 370, which gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir the status of an autonomous state, has drawn a sharp response from actress Gauahar Khan.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Payal had tweeted, "If Article 370 can’t be removed then ask #KashmiriMuslims 2 evict Kashmir. Centre should make it #Defence area. Kashmiris start living in other cities of India. Kashmir will always be a part of India whether it has Kashmiris in it or no. U guys threw Pandits out, now evict Muslims."




Khan shot back at the Rohatgi saying, "Hahahahaha so says a person who is living happily in a building that is 90% Muslims! In An area that has harmony amongst the koli, christian n muslim population who live there! Im proud that atleast the Muslims in ur building tolerate a bigoted person like u!!"




In another tweet, Gauahar mentioned that spreading hatred is easy and India is beautiful because of its diversity. The war of words continued between the two for quite some time with Rohatgi making remarks on Muslim women wearing ‘hijabs.’ She also accused Khan of using victim card to win Bigg Boss.

She tweeted, "That Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a reality show who was in a unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emerged. She knows d population of my building then U should know I own d flat . U workout in hijab ? Because Muslim women in my building do that."




Calling ‘hijab’ a statement of pride, Khan replied, "People like u to look down upon a woman wearing her hijab to work out! That’s what real feminists r ! They build each other up ! Not like ppl who choose to be nice to men n women depending on their faith ! I don’t need to run u down, the ppl of this world r clever."







In response to Khan's tweet, Rohatgi wrote, "This is Secular India of 2019 NOT Islamic India which u dream off, 90% Muslims cant throw an Hindu owner from their house. This is NOT Kashmir & definitely NOT 1990 where in d name of #ForcedConversion U can kill hindus . Give your communal crap to your Gushal fans #Fool"




Finally, Khan blocked Rohatgi on Twitter.

Following which, Rohatgi called the spat a publicity stunt and accused Khan of lynching. Next, Rohtagi tagged Mumbai Police in a tweet and wrote, "After all tagging my tweet, to get publicity for herself in her nonexistent film career this reality show feminist blocks me. @MumbaiPolice I am bringing into your attention that this woman has tried to call 4 my lynching because I gave a suggestion on curbing terrorism in J&."




