Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are Engaged, Confirm Reports of Their Impending Wedding

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced their engagement on social media with an adorable post. In a picture, shared by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts, the two revealed that Gauahar said yes to Zaid's marriage proposal.

Congratulatory messages are in for Gauahar and Zaid, who have been dating for a while now. Several members of the entertainment industry including Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, and Neha Kakkar extended their best wishes to the couple. "Oh wow... I’m so happy for you two," wrote Neha. While Sunil simply commented, "Congratulations."

Gauahar was recently spotted hand-in-hand with beau Zaid at the Mumbai airport as they came back from a quick getaway in Goa after the actress finished her Bigg Boss 14 schedule. As per ETimes, Gauahar and Zaid are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities and traditions will start on December 22. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members attending the special occasion.

Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan, who lives in Dubai, will also fly in for her sister’s wedding.