Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Dance to 'Bole Choodiyan', Get Romantic in Video

Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to share a video with his fiancé, actress Gauahar Khan. In the video, the couple can be seen dancing to song Bole choodiyan.

“Bas mere saat yeh jodi teri sajhdi re...G Kitni sohni hai na?...@gauaharkhan...#Gaza,” Zaid wrote alongside the video on Instagram. While Gauahar can be seen in green salwar suit, Zaid is wearing brown kurta.

Gauahar took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Haaaaaaye ! Bas tere saath yeh jodi meri sajdee ve ! #truestory #filmyHainhum.”

Recently, Gauahar also posted a few pictures with Zaid and wished everyone a happy Diwali. “Diwali !!!!! From US to alllllll of you ! @zaid_darbar ♥️. This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song , which ones yours ???? #gaza #HappyDiwali #BeSafe #Spreadlove,” the actress captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Gauahar and Zaid got engaged and shared the good news on their social media handles.

Gauahar was recently spotted hand-in-hand with Zaid at the Mumbai airport as they came back from a quick getaway in Goa after the actress finished her Bigg Boss 14 schedule. As per ETimes, Gauahar and Zaid are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities and traditions will start on December 22. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members attending the special occasion.