Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Enjoy Honeymoon in Udaipur, Share Romantic Pics

Gauahar Khan, who is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Tandav, is currently enjoying a romantic holiday with her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple jetted off to Udaipur for their honeymoon, owing to Gauahar's packed schedule.

Gauahar shared a video on Instagram to express her excitement about being able to travel with her husband. She wrote in the caption, "This is how happy I get when I travel ... of course, this is my first holiday with the hubby .. #Happiest #reels #udaipur #myudaivilas." The Tandav actor can be seen dancing her heart out to Dostana song Jaane Kyun.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Gauahar is currently seen in Tandav, which has an ensemble cast featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others. The show has landed into controversy for allegedly hurting Hindu religious sentiments.