Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar 'Immortalise' Their Love with This Clay Impression of Their Hands

Actress Gauahar Khan is all set to marry Zaid Darbar in a private wedding ceremony on Friday. But before that, the couple immortalised their love with hand impressions. Former Bigg Boss winner Guauhar shared a photograph on Instagram on Thursday, where she posted the hand impressions of Zaid and herself as they held each other's hands.

The framed clay impressions of Zaid and Gauahar’s hands were done by Bhavna Jasra who is the owner of First Impressions, a company that specialises in creating such impressions capturing special moments. Captioning the Instagram post, Gauahar thanked Bhavna for “immortalising” their love forever. The 37-year-old actor also mentioned how this impression will always be most special and she will always be remembered very fondly by both Gauahar and Zaid.

Commenting on the final framed product, Gauahar called her hands fat and said that she hoped their kids would get his beautiful hands. The clay impression captures Gauahar holding Zaid’s hands and is painted in golden colour. Below the clay structure, their names are embroidered in golden thread and the date of their wedding ceremony is also mentioned.

The post has received 1,69,207 likes as fans and friends congratulate the couple. Actor Amit Tandon commented, “Congratulations and wish u only happiness.” Restaurateur and Chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja also commented on Gauahar’s post saying, “All the best! Congratulations. God bless.”

In her latest Instagram post, Gauahar posted a picture from the mehendi ceremony. The actress wore a yellow coloured ethnic kurta with golden embroidery. She covered her head with a yellow dupatta that had zari work on its border. Captioning the portrait, Gauahar mentioned her family members who could not attend the wedding but sent this attire as a gift.

She thanked her brother for the “lovely gift” that was given to her four years back. Gauahar said even if they could not make it to the wedding, their love surely did. She said that she felt special to wear the blessings her family members have sent her on her big day.