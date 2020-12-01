Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Officially Announce December 25 as Their Wedding Date

Wedding rumours have been swirling aropund Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar ever since the two went public with their romance. The couple has finally announced their official wedding date, putting all speculation to rest. Gauahar and Zaid announced on Instagram that they are getting married on December 25 this year.

Sharing a couple of pictures of the two of them together, Gauhar posted a colourful note that revealed the wedding date as well as said that they will be having an intimate ceremony with family members only. They also revealed that the location of the wedding will be ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

The couple went public with their romance a few months ago, and have been featuring in each other's social media feed ever since. Zaid's father, composer Ismail Darbar, had first hinted that the couple are serious about tying the knot. The love birds had announced their engagement on social media on November 5.

Gauahar and Zaid, who took off to Dubai a few days ago, returned from their vacation and were spotted at Mumbai airport recently. The duo were seen having some quality time with each other. Gauahar has been kept sharing glimpses from their fun time and the pictures have taken over social media. The couple also keeps sharing dance videos and fun clips with each other on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of their love-filled life.