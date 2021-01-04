Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Snapped at Mumbai Airport as They Head Off to Undisclosed Location

The newly-wed couple of tinsel town, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were snapped at Mumbai airport. The duo was twinning in blue and white, holding each other’s hand as they posed for the paparazzi. The couple looked dapper as they headed off to an undisclosed location. Both Gauahar and Zaid were also seen sporting a face mask.

Gauahar and Zaid have been winning over the internet with their adorable chemistry. Ever since the duo got married, they have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media handle, leaving everyone in awe of their pair.

The couple took to their Instagram on January 1 to wish their fans on New Year in the possible cutest way as they shared a couple of adorable pictures along with a cheeky caption.

GaZa’s social media posts have been giving major couple goals to their fans. Recently, the duo had treated their fans with their post-wedding pictures as they twins in a grey tee, with wifey and hubby printed on it. While Gauahar’s mehendi clad hands, mangalsutra and her engagement ring had stolen all the limelight, Zaid also looked cute as he happily posed for the camera.

Gauahar and Zaid got hitched on December 25, 2020, in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by their family and closed ones. The pictures from their wedding ceremony have created a stir on social media. On the day of their nikah, the actress opted for an off-white sharara suit with golden work on it, while Zaid had gone for a white bandhgala sherwani with a white stole. The couple looked ethereal in wedding ensembles.

Their love story began during the lockdown days, when the duo accidentally bumped into each other and had long conversations over text. Zaid is a social media influencer and son of popular music director, Ismail Darbar.