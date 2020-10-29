Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Walk Hand-in-hand as They Return from Goa Holiday, Watch Video

There have been rumours swirling around Gauahar Khan's impending marriage with content creator and dance choreographer Zaid Darbar. The couple is said to be tying the knot in November, with Gauahar's family flying down to Mumbai from abroad to take part in the festivities. However, it still remains to be confirmed whether the duo will actually go ahead with their late November wedding, as reported, or it will pushed to a later date.

Meanwhile, both Gauahar and Zaid were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they landed in the city after their Goa vacation. Gauahar was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house till a few weeks ago and reunited with her rumoured lover Zaid once she was out alongside fellow seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Gauahar even received a warm welcome from Zaid when she got out from the BB 14 house, before they jetted off to Goa.

Now, the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand as they were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Gauahar sported an all-white look, with a brown belt and a fanny pack. Zaid wore a printed black T-shirt and denims and complimented his ladylove as they seemed inseparable and unaffected by the media coverage of their moments together.

Take a look.

Earlier, in an interview, Zaid's father Ismail Darbar had opened up on his son's wedding with Gauahar, saying he and his family like her a lot and that they believe she takes care of their son. Ismail and his wife had further cleared that wedding is on the cards and that they are ready whenever the children are.

Read: Ismail Darbar Confirms Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Wedding is on the Cards