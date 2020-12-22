Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Pre-wedding Festivities Kick-off in Style

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot on Christmas day. Meanwhile, their pre-wedding festivities have kicked off in a grand manner in Mumbai on Monday. The couple took part in Chiksa on day one of their celebrations.

The bride-to-be was seen dressed in a yellow and pink embroidered lehnga with a matching blouse. Groom Zaid complimented her in a yellow kurta. Both looked stunning at their pre-wedding bash. On the accessory front, Gauahar kept in stylish in a mangtika and heavy earrings. They look blissed out in moments from their pre-wedding function.

Meanwhile, some videos of the couple have also surfaced on social media from the time. They are seen dancing and making merry with each other. Zaid's father Ismail Darbar is also seen breaking into a happy dance at the ceremony to the beats of the dhol. Other pictures show Anam Darbar, Zaid's sister, and Awez Darbar, his brother, posing with the couple. Check out some moments from GaZa's pre-wedding ceremony.

The couple's wedding ceremonies have already begun. Gauahar's sister Nigaar Khan arrived earlier this month from abroad and the rest of her family, who lives in Dubai, are all expected to come soon for the functions. They have already announced that their wedding will be a private affair due to the coronavirus spread.