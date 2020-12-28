Gauahar Khan Bumps into Ex Kushal Tandon on a Flight and the Two Can't Stop Laughing

Gauahar Khan, who recently got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar, chanced on her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon while travelling to Lucknow by air. The actress was flying to the city for a shoot, while Kushal was going to his home.

An excited Kushal shared a video where he can be seen saying, “I'm travelling to a destination and I have met my sweet old friend who has just got married and she is sitting next to me. We met by chance. I'm not stalking her. I'm going to my hometown and she is going for a shoot. But I'm so happy for her. She is looking so pretty. Meet Gauahar Khan!”

Gauahar and Kushal exchanged pleasantries and the latter wished her ‘Shaadi Mubarak’. Kushal also shared, “It’s a sign that I had to wish you in person.” They were all laughs.

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan had participated in Bigg Boss 11, where they hit it off instantly. The two dated each other for over a year before calling it quits in 2014. Gauahar was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday and photos of her husband Zaid seeing her off at the airport surfaced online.

Gauahar and Zaid announced their wedding earlier this month. Sharing a set of photos of herself and Zaid, the actress wrote: "This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony" and added: "We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love."