Gauahar Khan Dances to Piya Toh Se with Husband Zaid Darbar, Watch Their Fun Video Here

The newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are painting the tinsel town red with their fairy-tale love. The couple often takes away the social media by storm with their lovey-dovey pictures and videos and the latest one is unmissable. Gauahar’s fans and followers are already crushing on it.

The actress shared an adorable clip where she can be seen performing a graceful act on the song Piya Toh Se Naina Lage, while Zaid can be seen busy on his phone. Along with the video, Gauahar has put a quirky caption, where she asked fans to guess if her husband is busy swiping their wedding pics or watching superhero shows.

As the video dropped, Zaid immediately posted a mushy comment for his beloved wifey as he wrote, "I was looking at my phone’s wallpaper and you know what’s there in it.” Not only Zaid, but his sister Anam Darbar was also quick to react as she wrote, “Areyyy️.”

Zaid too has been sharing loved-up pictures and videos on his social media handle. Recently, he shared an Instagram reel, where the duo can be seen sharing some moment with Sunil Kamath’s song Kinna Sona playing in the background. While the duo looks amazing, Zaid’s loving caption for his lady love shows he is head over heels in love.

After they got hitched in a lavish wedding on December 25, the newlyweds have been giving major couple goals as they set the perfect example for ‘Happily Ever After’. While the bride has to leave for Lucknow for a shoot just after their wedding, she was back in time to celebrate the New Year with the love of her life.

Meanwhile, the actress’s first web series post-marriage, Tandav is all set to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime on January 15, 2021.