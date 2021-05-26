movies

Gauahar Khan Dedicates Romantic Post to Husband Zaid Darbar, See Pics
1-MIN READ

Gauahar and Zaid got married in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place on December 25 last year.

Gauahar Khan has shared some romantic candid pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the couple is all smiles and looks madly in love with each other. Gauahar and Zaid are currently having a blissful time at a tea garden estate in Siliguri. From cycling together to striking a romantic pose, Gauahar and Zaid are shelling out some major relationship goals. Gauahar looks gorgeous in a full-sleeve T-shirt and jeans. While Zaid looks handsome in a tank T-shirt with jogger pants for the outing.

Gauahar got married to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in Mumbai. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a tough time, with Gauahar’s father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.

On the work front, she was seen in the Indian version of the comedy series, The Office. She also featured on the political drama series titled Tandav.

first published:May 26, 2021, 11:59 IST