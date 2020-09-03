Gauahar Khan Drops Adorable Video With Zaid Darbar Amid Relationship Rumours

Actress and model Gauahar Khan has sent social media into a meltdown with her recent video. The actress is seen grooving on a Punjabi song with her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The popular track ‘Diamond Da Chhala’ is crooned by Neha Kakkar and the theme is based on a girl who wishes for her PUBG-obsessed lover to propose her with a ring.

Both Gauahar and Zaid put up incredible chemistry and impress people with adorable expressions. Towards the end of the video, Zaid goes down on his knees and plants a ring on the gorgeous actress’ finger, leaving her blushing. The performance was good enough to leave fans wondering if Zaid actually proposed marriage to Gauahar. She also used the hashtag, 'GaZa’ that fans nicknamed them as they adore them together.

Gauahar, too, teased her Instafam with an ambiguous caption. She wrote, “Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao ..... #GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla Location : @creator21.official choreography @razishaikh6”

Rumours have been rife for the last one month of the two dating. Both Zaid and Gauahar’s social media profiles are filled with sweet posts for each other.

Gauahar celebrated her birthday on August 23 with Zaid. She went live to interact with her fans on the occasion and was also joined by Zaid midway. Gauahar posted the complete session on her Instagram page.

When a fan asked her about the relationship status, Gauahar said, "It's fine guys. You can keep guessing. Some things are personal. As long as you see two people or four people or more happy, it's fine. Let's not judge or put a tag. Let's enjoy and spread happiness."

For the unversed, Zaid is an actor-dancer and the son of popular Indian film score composer and music director, Ismail Darbar.