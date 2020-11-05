Gauahar Khan Engaged to Zaid Darbar, Virat Kohli Rings in Birthday with Anushka Sharma

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have announced their engagement on social media with an adorable post. In a picture, shared by the couple, the two revealed that Gauahar said yes to Zaid's proposal, alongside a ring emoji.

In another news, Virat Kohli rang in his 32nd birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates in Dubai, where he is playing the IPL 2020.

Also, Telly actor Shaheer Sheikh recently took to social media to share a picture of himself with rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor.

After speculations around their November wedding, Gauahar Khan has got engaged to her her boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The two shared the happy news on social media.

Actor Tiger Shroff is set to star in an action film set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era. Sharing a teaser motion poster that goes with the theme of the film, titled Ganapath, Tiger made the announcement on Thursday.

The Kapoor family came together to celebrate Karva Chauth. While Kareena Kapoor's husband Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor missed the get-together, Aadar Jain's rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria joined in.

A video from Virat Kohli's birthday bash has made its way on social media. In the clip, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Anushka Sharma can be seen feeding Virat his birthday cake as he plants a kiss on her forehead and hugs her.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who was last seen in Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke, recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. This is for the first time that Shaheer has shared a picture with Ruchikaa on social media.

