Gauahar Khan Flaunts Sizzling Dance Moves in Latest Instagram Reel

Actress Gauahar Khan needs no introduction. She has been a popular face featuring in numerous web series and reality shows. As the actress is an ardent social media user, she keeps her fans amused by posting her gorgeous photos and dance videos. Of late, the actress posted an Instagram reel showcasing her killer moves on the viral song She Make It Clap.

The actress looked gorgeous flaunting her curves dressed in shades of grey. The actress adorned a light grey crop top and dark-hued printed pants looked effortlessly chic. In open locks and minimal makeup, Gauahar was a sight for sore eyes.

Gauahar’s reel was an instant hit on social media. In just a few hours, it received over 54000 likes and several reactions from family and friends. Her sister-in-law, Anam Darbar showered some love.

The actress tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year. The couple keeps updating about their whereabouts on social media and often poses together giving some major couple goals.

In this one, the couple looked resplendent dressed in ethnic wear on Eid celebrations – first Eid after their wedding.

Gauahar never shies away from expressing her love for husband on social media and dedicates long posts. While sharing this one, the actress shared how hectic her life has been after marriage that they have not been able to go on honeymoon. However, she thanks almighty for giving him the best gift in Zaid. She added that every day is as sweet as honey and every moment feels like she is over the moon with him.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009) opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Last, she was seen in the political drama series Tandav alongside Ali Abbas Zafar and Saif Ali Khan among others playing pivotal roles.

