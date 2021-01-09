Gauahar Khan Getting 'Nayi Naveli Dulhan Feels' in This Gorgeous Saree

Actress Gauahar Khan attended a friend's wedding with her husband Zaid Darbar recently and the pictures of the same are breaking the internet. Gauahar on Saturday shared a picture of her flaunting her three-coloured saree which she wore for the wedding.

Sharing the picture, in which she was looking stunning, Gauahar wrote, "Nayi Naveli Dulhan Feels . Finally after 15 days of shoot after my wedding. 🙃❤️ #Alhamdulillah." (sic)

Gauahar and Zaid were married in a traditional nikaah ceremony on December 25, which was followed by a reception in the evening. While the nikaah was a private ceremony, celebrities such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manish Malhotra, Gautam Rode had attended their wedding reception.

The couple took everyone’s breath away with their wedding pictures and have been surprising their fans with some amazing posts regularly ever since they tied the knot.