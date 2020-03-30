Gauahar Khan Gives Her Own Twist to Badshah's #GendaPhoolChallenge; Watch Video

Actress Gauahar Khan shook-a-leg on rapper Badshah''s latest number Genda Phool, on the Chinese short video application TikTok.

In the clip, Gauahar is seen dressed in white lacy crop top paired in black yoga pants performing the hook step of the number.

Badshah, who is known for hits such as DJ wale babu, Tareefan, Pagal and Garmi, came out with the track on March 26. The music video also features Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes.

Genda Phool is a groovy song with a folk twist. The song is a recreation of an old Bengali hit sung by Swapna Chakraborty.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the season 2 of The Office, wherein she played the role of Riya Pahwa, the representative of the head office at Wilkins Chawla.

Gauhar made her acting debut in 2009 with the film Rocket Singh: Sales Man of The Year where she played a supporting role of Koena Sheikh. She went on to act in Ishaqzaade. Her performances in both the films was appreciated despite Gauhar not being in the lead role.

She also won the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss, pipping co-contestant Tanishaa Mukherjee.