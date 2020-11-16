Gauahar Khan Goes on a Movie Date with Fiance Zaid Darabar, See Pics

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently went on a movie date with her fiancé Zaid Darbar. The actress took to social media to share pictures from the romantic date.

"Movie Surprise! Our first movie in a theatre together! Alhamdulillah @zaid_darbar," the Bigg Boss 7 winner captioned the pictures on Instagram Stories. In the pictures, while Gauahar is seen in white attire, Zaid wears an all-black outfit. The couple can also be seen holding a tub of popcorn.

In another picture, Gauahar and Zaid are seen posing with Awez Darbar and his rumoured girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar at the theatre.

Earlier this month, Gauahar and Zaid got engaged and shared the good news on their social media handles. In the picture shared by the couple on Instagram, the two revealed that Gauahar said 'yes' to Zaid's proposal, alongside a ring emoji.

Gauahar was recently spotted hand-in-hand with beau Zaid at the Mumbai airport as they came back from a quick getaway in Goa after the actress finished her Bigg Boss 14 schedule. As per ETimes, Gauahar and Zaid are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020. The pre-wedding festivities and traditions will start on December 22. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members attending the special occasion.