Gauahar Khan Helps Sidharth Shukla Attempt Headstand in Bigg Boss 14, Watch Video

The Bigg Boss house is never boring. From epic fights to romance, there is always something interesting going on. And there is nothing more interesting than perceived ‘enemies’ sharing a moment of camaraderie. This year, the reality show has shaken the system a little. Apart from the usual group of random housemates, it has some of the most popular former contestants as Toofani Seniors.

Famous television heartthrob and winner of BB13, Sidharth Shukla, is one of the Toofani senior members. Outside the house, Sidharth has an ardent fan following in the television world. Everything he does or says in the house becomes a talking point for his fans on social media. Recently, the sight of him exercising in the house, in his pyjama style-suit and simple slippers, went viral. And now his work-out is again the talk of the town. While the previous video gained popularity due to his attractive look, the new video is truly something special.

Voot’s official Instagram handle shared a video of Sidharth attempting a headstand. As he strives to stand upside down, someone very unlikely is giving him support and guiding him. It is Gauahar Khan, winner of BB7 and another Toofani Senior, and Sidharth’s ‘rival.’ In the very short video clip, Gauhar is holding up Sidharth’s legs as he struggles to actually do the pose. It looks very dangerous, as Sid is losing balance and looks like he’ll fall, and contestant Rubina Dilaik walks in to offer an extra set of helping hands.

If you’re wondering why this would be a special incident, you might have missed last week’s episode where Sid and Gauahar had an epic war of words. The fight was not in any way a friendly fight and the two seemed to lose their tempers rather aggressively.