Gauahar Khan Is 5 Months Pregnant, Baby Is Due In April 2023: Report

Gauahar Khan left everyone surprised on Tuesday after the actress announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. A day after, it has now been reported that Gauahar is already five months pregnant. Yes, if a report by E-times is to be believed, Begum Jaan actress is five months pregnant and her baby is due in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Zaid’s father also expressed happiness about becoming ‘dada’ in a recent interview and shared that it is the most ‘joyous’ occasion in his life. “I am extremely happy that Gauahar and Zaid are going to become parents and I will be a grandfather for the first time. Main dada banne wala hoon and this will be the most joyous occasion in our lives. I pray for a healthy baby… aur uska naseeb bulund ho. Everyone works hard, but blessings and dua are most important to have a good life, so I want my grandchild to have a life, which is blessed,” he told E-times.

Gauahar Khan announced her pregnancy on Tuesday with an adorable animated video and wrote, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers . ♥️ Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too." Soon after the announcement, several celebrities including Kishwer M Rai, Kirti Kharbanda, Neha Kakkar, Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, Mallika Dua, Rajiv Adatia and Karan Mehra among others congratulated the couple.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020 and will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week. Earlier this year, the actress talked about baby planning when she told E-times, “I do want to have a baby inshallah, we do want to. My last year has been super hectic, I didn’t see Zaid enough during that year. There was constant shooting happening. Now, whenever the almighty blesses us, Inshallah we will start a family. We don’t have any plans that we don’t want to do for the next two years, three years, plus aisa bhi nahi hai that I have any pressure from in-laws or my mother. When God wills inshallah we will have a baby."

