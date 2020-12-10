Gauahar Khan is Floored by Salman Khan's Latest Photo Flaunting Washboard Abs

Salman Khan is one of the few Bollywood actors who has been setting major body-building goals for decades now. At 54, he is not only maintaining his fitness to the T but even pushing his limits to higher levels. A new picture posted by Salman has been breaking the internet. In addition to millions of fans, the list of those impressed also includes actress Gauahar Khan. She expressed her reaction on social media.

Salman shared a shirtless photo of himself where one can catch a glimpse of his incredibly sculpted and ripped physique. While sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Being Strong.”

Gauahar, who seemed in complete awe of the actor's well-built frame, took to Twitter to pen a glorifying note. She wrote, “Ok how r u aging backwards???? U can give an 18 yr old a run for his existence! @BeingSalmanKhan !! Ma sha Allah ! Keep rocking !” She also added clapping hands signs in her comment on the microblogging site.

Gauahar is gearing up for her wedding with fiance Zaid Darbar. As the wedding date, December 25 nears, she is preparing for the big day along with her sister, Nigaar. Gauahar temporarily entered the Bigg Boss house during the ongoing season, hosted by Salman. She entered the show in the first week along with ex-contestants from previous seasons, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan as seniors.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his forthcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film directed by Prabhu Deva will see Salman and Disha Patani share screen space after the 2019 film Bharat. The plot of Radhe will be based on the Korean thriller, The Outlaws (2017). The film will also star Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Salman has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali helmed by Farhad Samji to look forward to. He has a special cameo in the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He has also committed to Kick 2 and Tiger 3, the work for which is yet to commence.