Gauahar Khan Makes 1st Public Appearance After Announcing Pregnancy; Ismail Darbar Says 'I Pray...'

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are all set to welcome their first child. After announcing her pregnancy, the mommy-to-be Gauahar made her first public appearance at the prestigious Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 in Mumbai. The Ishaqzaade actress looked gorgeous in an emerald green gown with gold accents and accessorized it with pearl jewellery. She wore subtle makeup and styled her hair in a tidy ponytail.

She also shared a photo of herself with the directors Sumit Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikary receiving the Filmfare award for Best Short Film in a Fiction Category.

Expressing her excitement, the Begum Jaan actress captioned the post, “The host, and the winners! Yay, we won the best short film, fiction at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022! Sorry, Bhaisaab ko thank you! Congratulations to our amazing directors Sumit Gildiyal, Suman Adhikary, and my Guptaji Sharib Hashmi. Thank you, Filmfare and the jury."

On Tuesday, Zaid and Gauahar took to their Instagram handle and announced their pregnancy news in an animated film featuring the two riding a scooty. The video indicated that their adventure would continue with the addition of a plus one to their lives. The clip opens with these words, “One became two when Z (Zaid) met G (Gauahar). And now the adventure continues as we become Three!" The video concluded with these words, “Gauahar & Zaid +1, In Sha Allah. Seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Fans and family members have been pouring in best wishes for the parents-to-be ever since they made the announcement. Zaid’s father and well-known music composer Ismail Darbar in an interview with the Times of India expressed his joy. “I pray for a healthy baby… aur uska naseeb bulund ho (and that his fate be strong)," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar Khan was most recently seen in 14 Phere, a film co-starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

Read all the Latest Movies News here