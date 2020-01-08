Take the pledge to vote

Shruti Seth Not Impressed with Sidharth Shukla's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 13, Asks 'What the Hell Is This?'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were having a love-hate fight on Monday's episode. Shehnaaz was upset with the latter's poking and 'jealous' comments.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 11:17 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's violent behaviour towards with fellow housemate Shehnaz Gill has not gone down well with a section of social media users, including actress Shruti Seth and Gauhar Khan.

A video from last night's episode is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the Balika Vadhu actor.

"What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV," she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also shared her view on this and retweeted another user’s tweet. She also blamed Shehnaaz for going back to him despite his ill-treatment of her. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she said.

Calling out Sidharth for his behaviour, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him. "How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl," the user commented.

However, supporters of Sidharth, including Vindu Dara Singh, tweeted in favour of him and expressed that people are misunderstanding the incident in a standalone view. He wrote, "#ApologizeToSidharthShukla It’s sad that people see a pic but not the bigger pic have these people got any idea what’s happening in BB between Sana and Sid or just saw the pic and let tweets fly ??? Irresponsible!,"

(With inputs from IANS)

