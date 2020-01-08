Shruti Seth Not Impressed with Sidharth Shukla's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 13, Asks 'What the Hell Is This?'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's violent behaviour towards with fellow housemate Shehnaz Gill has not gone down well with a section of social media users, including actress Shruti Seth and Gauhar Khan.

A video from last night's episode is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the Balika Vadhu actor.

"What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV," she wrote.

Watch the video here:

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also shared her view on this and retweeted another user’s tweet. She also blamed Shehnaaz for going back to him despite his ill-treatment of her. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she said.

Yes only if she doesn’t go back to him sayin aaaah aaaaah aise kyun Attitude de raha hai ???? Then I will respect her ! But if she’s really hurt n goes back to saying shukla kuch bhi karle main uske saath hoon , then I’m sorry ! In any case the moral compass of this season is 😶 https://t.co/L7DuSNceHW — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 7, 2020

Calling out Sidharth for his behaviour, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him. "How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl," the user commented.

However, supporters of Sidharth, including Vindu Dara Singh, tweeted in favour of him and expressed that people are misunderstanding the incident in a standalone view. He wrote, "#ApologizeToSidharthShukla It’s sad that people see a pic but not the bigger pic have these people got any idea what’s happening in BB between Sana and Sid or just saw the pic and let tweets fly ??? Irresponsible!,"

#ApologizeToSidharthShukla It’s sad that people see a pic but not the bigger pic have these people got any idea what’s happening in BB between Sana and Sid or just saw the pic and let tweets fly ??? Irresponsible! — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 7, 2020

(With inputs from IANS)

