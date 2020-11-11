Gauahar Khan Posts a Stunning Selfie with 'Cutie' Hina Khan, Says 'Cheers to Our Fun Times'

It seems Gauahar Khan is missing being inside Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress-model has taken a trip down memory lane by sharing a stunning selfie with her counterpart Hina Khan, who appeared on the reality show along with the former as 'toofani senior'. Both Gauahar and Hina garnered much praise for their two-week appearance on Bigg Boss 14. Netizens hailed them as "beauty with brains" and appreciated them for standing on their ground and talking sense.

Now, Gauahar has shared a throwback photo with Hina, recalling their "fun times" inside the house. Posting the selfie, Gauahar wrote, "Hey, cutie! Couldn’t post this pic right when we were gonna enter #BB14, so doing it now! #cheers to our fun times inside! Loads of love n happiness to you! @realhinakhan." (sic)

Gauahar and Hina shared a lovely bond inside the house. Even though they didn't have any rapport in the outside world, the two ended up becoming good friends. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had also joined Gauahar and Hina as 'toofani senior' in the show.

Meanwhile, Gauahar recently announced her engagement with Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar and a professional choreographer, after several months of dating. It is also being reported that Gauahar is all set to tie the knot with Zaid next month.