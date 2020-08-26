Gauahar Khan Reacts to Relationship Rumours with Zaid Darbar, Says 'You Can Keep Guessing'

Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, threw a birthday bash for Gauahar Khan on Sunday. The two are rumoured to be dating. They were seen twinning in blue and white outfits and their smiling pictures were all over on social media.

Later, Gauahar also celebrated her birthday during a live session on social media with fans and it was joined in by Zaid too. Many referred to their pics from Gauahar's birthday celebration and raised questions about their relationship status. However, Gauahar refused to confirm or deny romance rumours with Zaid and left the query open for further speculation.

As per timesofindia.com, Gauahar said about her rumoured relationship with Zaid, "It's fine guys. You can keep guessing. Some things are personal. As long as you see two people or four people or more happy, it's fine. Let's not judge or put a tag. Let's enjoy and spread happiness."

Zaid is an actor-dancer, who has collaborated on a couple of videos with Gauahar too.

Gauahar travelled to Pune last month to take care of her ailing father, who reportedly underwent surgery at hospital there.