Gauahar Khan Reacts to Sidharth Shukla's 'I Have a Girlfriend at Home' Comment

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with actresses Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a senior for two weeks, had said to Gauahar to not touch him during a task as he has a girlfriend at home.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gauahar said, "Sidharth is very funny when he has to be. He actually has a great sense of humour and he was troubling me at that time. He thought I would get distracted from the task and he was saying anything. But I don't think he really really meant it that I have a girlfriend at home. It was just because I touched him and was pushing him back. So that was his sense of humour."

She further added that she hopes that Sidharth has a girlfriend because he is a great guy. He really needs to be looked after as he is completely pampered by his mom. He gets his food on time and all that. So, she hopes he gets a girl who can take care of himself.

Meanwhile, the three seniors left the Bigg Boss 14 house along with contestant Shehzad Deol in last week. Shehzad was the second eviction from the show after Sara Gurpal.