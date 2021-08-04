Gauahar Khan Responds to Questions About Babies, Not Living with In-laws and Work

Actress Gauahar Khan, who married choreographer Zaid Darbar in December last year, recently revealed some ‘nosey questions’ she has to tackle as a’ married, working female’. The actress took to Instagram to share a video, wherein she danced and answered these questions. “Dropped the 🎤….. #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend #reels. Also guess my location #comment … love the backdrop 🌸,"the actress wrote alongside the video.

The clip starts with the caption, “Nosey questions I get as Married/Working Female!". As the clip progresses, the first question she gets is, “When will u have a baby ??" She answers, “Whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!" Next came, “Why don’t u live with your in laws?" She replied, “My Husband and I chose what suits us !" She was then asked, “Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Gauahar said, “I’ve been working last 20 years, will work till I’m 80! In sha Allah." The video ends with “live and let live" written in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

As far as work is concerned the actress has given a powerful performance in the film 14 Phere. It is available on Zee5 since July 23 with Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda as the leads.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here