Gauahar Khan Reveals a Producer Once Told Her She'll Never Become An Actress: 'Tum Madhuri Dixit Ho?'

Gauahar Khan has worked in several movies. From Ishaqzaade to Begum Jaan and the recent Bestseller, the actress has come a long way. However, it was not an easy journey for her. In a recent interview, Gauahar Khan talked about her initial struggling days and revealed what happened when she signed her first film.

Gauahar Khan told Hindustan Times that after she signed her first movie, she was dropped suddenly out of no reason. “There have been days when I had to travel in local trains in Mumbai, distributing my pictures. I signed my first film in 2003. The news was all over the place. I was so excited about it! (But soon) They kept hanging [up on] me, and then they just dropped me. The muhurat was done with someone else. Thank God, it wasn’t my debut,” she said.

Gauahar Khan also talked about the times when she was told by producers that she can never be an actress and that she isn’t Madhuri Dixit. “I’ve had people who’ve said to me, ‘You really think that koi producer tumhe welcome karega aur bolega tumhe leke picture banata hoon?’, ‘Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho?’” the actress added.

Gauahar further shared an anecdote when a filmmaker asked for her date of birth and other information, saying he does not take any decision without consulting his panditji. The same director later told her that she can never be an actress. “Back then, there was this producer, he had produced the biggest blockbuster and a National Award-winning film. He took my date of birth and other information, saying that he doesn’t do anything without his panditji’s suggestions. I was called 10 days later only to be told, ‘You’ll never make it in the industry, you’ll never become an actress. Even if you do, you’ll only do shady and sidey roles’. I was just 22 then, but I still had confidence in myself, so I told him to watch me,” Gauahar shared.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Bestseller. It was a psychological thriller that also stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Satyajeet Dubey, Arjan Bajwa, and Sonalee Kulkarni among others. Bestseller was directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra.

