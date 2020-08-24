Gauahar Khan Rings in 'Bestest Birthday Ever' With Zaid Darbar, He Says 'You Deserve All of It'

Gauahar Khan celebrated her birthday with social media influencer Zaid Darbar and his family. Zaid, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, threw a birthday bash for Gauahar on Sunday.

Zaid also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of them from the party. In the pictures, the two are all smiles as they pose for the camera. The party decorations were all blue and white, with Gauahar looking absolutely gorgeous in the colour-coordinated outfit. Zaid, too, followed the colour theme by opting a blue shirt and white trousers.

Sharing the pictures, Zaid wrote, "So I guess it's never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I'd rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous @gauaharkhan."

Gauahar was quick to respond to the post. She wrote, "Thank you for the bestest birthday ever! #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf."

Gauahar also took to Instagram to thank her fans and well-wishers for all the lovely wishes.

"Thank you to every soul pouring love into my life today! I am truly Blessed! I love you all!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Aug 23, 2020 at 4:23am PDT

Gauahar and Zaid are rumoured to be dating. However, neither Gauahar nor Zaid have confirmed the reports of them being in a relationship.