Gauahar Khan Rubbishes Rumours of Marrying Zaid Darbar in November

Gauahar Khan recently stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, and right into rumours that she is marrying Zaid Darbar soon. In a recent interview, she said that there is no truth to the speculation that the two are going to tie the knot on November 22.

In the interview, Gauahar called Zaid the 'most amazing human being'. However, she did not confirm their relationship.

"No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven't met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that," she told Bollywood Hungama.

Gauahar was recently seen as one of the three 'seniors' in Bigg Boss 14, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house last week after a two-week stint on the show.

While she was inside, music director Ismail Darbar had confirmed his son Zaid's romantic relationship with Gauahar. He further revealed that the two are serious about each other and wedding is on the cards for the duo.