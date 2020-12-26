Gauahar Khan Says 'Qubool Hai' As She Shares First Pics from Her Nikaah with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are finally married. Gauahar and Zaid had an intimate wedding with close friends and family members in attendance. The couple opted for ivory-coloured outfits for their Nikaah ceremony. While she wore a heavily embroidered sharara suit which was designed by Saira Shakira, he complemented her in a matching sherwani.

The actress has shared first pictures of them as a newly wedded couple. In the photos, Gauahar and Zaid look lost in love as they pose for their wedding photoshoot. The actress simply captioned the photo, "QUBOOL HAI." She also tagged her husband Zaid in the caption.

The couple had first announced their wedding news on social media when Khan had posted pictures with the caption: “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah." (sic)

Talking about their romance, Gauahar recently told Hindustan Times that there was no courtship period. “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."