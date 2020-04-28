MOVIES

Gauahar Khan Shares Her Hand's Photo After Washing Clothes, Calls It ‘Fatty Palm’

Like various other celebrities, Gauahar Khan too has been doing chores on her own. She recently shared a picture of her palm after washing clothes.

Model Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her palm after washing clothes. Adding text on the snap, she wrote, “Fatty palms….even more after washing clothes”.

It seems like due to the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3, Gauahar too is being forced to do household chores by herself much like other people.

The Bigg Boss season 7 winner is also quite regularly updating her Instagram profile with Ramadan centric videos and photos. Sharing a funny TikTok video of herself she wrote, “Hahahahah I thought this was hilarious! All Muslims will relate to this ! #Ramadan2020 #comedy #tiktokindia comment below if u know what I mean ... Hahahah first Roza shenanigans!”

The clip till now has been viewed over 5 lakh times on Instagram alone. Sharing her Ramadan 2020 plans, Gauahar told The Times of India, "I’m missing my sister(Nigar Khan) a lot. For the past two years, she was with me during Ramadan. She is the one who makes all the yummy food at home. She would make amazing samosas and kebabs and freeze them, and we would have gorge on them during Iftar. She is going to whip up all those dishes at her home in America”.

